Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 412,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

