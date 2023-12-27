Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 11,209 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.53% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

SHBI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 20,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $476.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.92. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shore Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,558 shares of company stock worth $54,056. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.