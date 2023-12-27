Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 2.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,563. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

