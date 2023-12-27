Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 213 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 899,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,926. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

