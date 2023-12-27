Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 24,892 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Primis Financial accounts for 1.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 1.64% of Primis Financial worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 29,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $314.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.80. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Primis Financial had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.