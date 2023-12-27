Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.33

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 20438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Get Core & Main alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Core & Main Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,014.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,551,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,970,840. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 4,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 317,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.