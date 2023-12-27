Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 13,943 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 134,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.86.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

