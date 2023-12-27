Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 711,395 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.42% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $45,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,170. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

