Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 72,311 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,311 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.0 %

SMAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 71,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,914. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,060 shares of company stock worth $2,127,947. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.