Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 112,921 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,921 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 112,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

