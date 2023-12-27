Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys Shares of 135,516 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.16% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TKO traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,010. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

