Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.19% of Match Group worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 111,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

