Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $51.94 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,203 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $51,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,200 shares of company stock worth $50,325,289. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. 136,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,558. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Wedbush raised their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

