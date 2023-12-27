Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $55.17 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $55,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $14.22 on Wednesday, hitting $1,590.86. 35,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,456.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

