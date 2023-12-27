Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $75.79 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,885 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 654,956 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $75,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. 1,680,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,487,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

