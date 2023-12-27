Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 12,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,302. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

