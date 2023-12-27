Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 4,817,174 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,756,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817,174 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises about 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $62,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRAB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 1,348,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,916,934. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.03.

Grab Company Profile

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. Grab’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

