Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,048,279 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048,279 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip comprises approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 1.09% of MakeMyTrip worth $46,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 26.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 17.9% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 193,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,011,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2,299.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 233,984 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 22,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,485. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 195.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

