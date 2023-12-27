Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 155,330 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,330 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $42,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,629. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

