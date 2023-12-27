Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 23,436 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of JD.com worth $120,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

JD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. 1,181,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,964,694. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

