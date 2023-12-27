Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 68,373 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,373 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. HSBC started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $501,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,473 shares of company stock worth $2,760,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.