Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 895,015 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,015 shares during the period. Ovintiv accounts for 1.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.45% of Ovintiv worth $59,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 118,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,037. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

