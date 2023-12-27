Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $9 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,010,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.