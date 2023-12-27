CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 8.8% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.