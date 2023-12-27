Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

