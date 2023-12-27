Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Boosted by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Coty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

