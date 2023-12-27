Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.66

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.66 and last traded at $116.83, with a volume of 7587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Crane Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

