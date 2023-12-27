Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

