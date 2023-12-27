Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Jose Darocha Purchases 33,500 Shares

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Darocha purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$14,405.00.
Crescita Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %
Crescita Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.60. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.79.
About Crescita Therapeutics
