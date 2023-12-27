Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Jose Darocha Purchases 33,500 Shares

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Darocha purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$14,405.00.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Crescita Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.60. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.79.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

