Critical Analysis: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) versus Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Golden Ocean Group are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group 13.96% 5.55% 3.08%

Dividends

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $20.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 86.9%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golden Ocean Group pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A $73.86 0.32 Golden Ocean Group $1.11 billion 1.74 $461.85 million $0.61 15.82

This table compares Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Golden Ocean Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Ocean Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Golden Ocean Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 0 2 0 0 2.00 Golden Ocean Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Golden Ocean Group has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore and energy development business. In addition, it operates container terminals; and offers warehousing and cargo consolidation services. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 16, 2023, it owned a fleet of 74 dry bulk vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

