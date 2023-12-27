Critical Comparison: Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) versus Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean TeQ and Waste Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Clean TeQ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Management $19.70 billion 3.63 $2.24 billion $5.65 31.44

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Clean TeQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.3% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clean TeQ and Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean TeQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 0 6 9 0 2.60

Waste Management has a consensus price target of $179.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Clean TeQ.

Profitability

This table compares Clean TeQ and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 11.47% 34.14% 7.46%

Summary

Waste Management beats Clean TeQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean TeQ

(Get Free Report)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses. The Metals segment provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of a range of resources, including base and precious metals, as well as radioactive elements, such as uranium. This segment is also involved in the development of the Sunrise project in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Notting Hill, Australia.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.