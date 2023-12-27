Critical Comparison: Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) versus Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Innovative Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Innovative Food shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innovative Food and Chefs’ Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.53%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Innovative Food.

This table compares Innovative Food and Chefs’ Warehouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -5.13 Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.45 $27.75 million $0.51 58.49

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Food. Innovative Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Food and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0.60% 12.36% 3.23%

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Innovative Food on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings. It also provides a line of specialty healthcare related products; foodservice consulting and advisory services; and sales and brand management services for organic and specialty food consumer packaged goods companies. In addition, the company offers direct to consumer and direct to business specialty food items through its websites igourmet.com and forethegourmet.com; and through other e-commerce channels, as well as operates mouth.com, an online retailer of specialty foods, monthly subscription boxes, and curated gift boxes to consumers and corporate customers. The company provides its products directly from its network of vendors and warehouses. Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, such as custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

