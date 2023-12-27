CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $257.88. 147,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

