Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Up 10.4%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.53. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

