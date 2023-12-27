Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 61.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 19.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 390,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,797. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

