Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

