Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $232.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

