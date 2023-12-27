Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

