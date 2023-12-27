Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Deere & Company by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $401.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

