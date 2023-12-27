Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $903,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $73.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

