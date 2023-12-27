Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 141,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.