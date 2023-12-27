Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 760 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

