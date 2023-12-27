Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 9,625 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after buying an additional 236,126 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE STT opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

