Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.52. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

