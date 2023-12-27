Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMI opened at $239.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

