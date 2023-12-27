CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVV opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 42,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.