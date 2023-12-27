Cwm LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

