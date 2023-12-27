CX Institutional Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,086 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $25,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMB opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

