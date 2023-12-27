CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 1.58% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

KSA opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

