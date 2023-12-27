CX Institutional Buys 49,965 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 1.20% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.